Offenders of social distancing to face prosecution – Oyo govt

In Oyo State, a joint security team, comprising the Nigeria Police Force; Federal Road Safety Corps; and the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, has begun the enforcement of the social distancing directive by the state government. It said those who flout the order on gatherings would be prosecuted.

This, according to the Executive Chairman of OYRTMA, Dr Akin Fagbemi, would curtail the spread of the virus in the state, adding that the team would ensure strict compliance at public parks and garages across the state, in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s directives.

The state had suspended religious activities and banned gatherings with more than 30 persons, among other measures, while advising residents to maintain social distancing.

“The people had been warned that anyone caught flouting the recommendations would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law,” he added.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said aggressive public sensitisation were ongoing, adding that four isolation centres had been established with two ambulances to convey infected persons to isolation centre for treatment.