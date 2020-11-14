Ogala, Owasanoye, Gazali, 69 others now senior advocates of Nigeria

Seventy-two lawyers, among them Babatunde Ogala and Professor Bolaji Owasanoye have been promoted to the elite class of lawyers, after they were honoured with the title of senior advocate of Nigeria.

Ogala was the former national legal secretary of the All Progressives Congress and Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission [ICPC].

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) made the announcement on Friday, the first time 72 lawyers would earn the title, in one fell swoop.

Last year, 30 lawyers were so honoured.

The announcement came at the end of the 143rd meeting of the LPPC, held on Friday in Abuja.

Dr. Festus Akande, who spoke on behalf of LPPC, said the committee in September shortlisted 137 candidates, both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, for the conferment of the coveted SAN rank.

The 72 lawyers are made up of 62 advocates and 10 academics.

They would be would be sworn in on 14 Dec, Akande said.

The Supreme Court committee meets annually to promote lawyers to the highly-coveted rank which often confers special privileges on holders, including prioritised call of their cases.

`’The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and law academics’’.

Hajo Sarki, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary, LPPC, said “All qualified candidates short listed are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018”.

She announced that the general public was at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the candidates.

She said any complaint presented to the committee must be accompanied with a verified affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria.

The New SANs

*Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the ICPC {Academis]

*Isiaka Olagunju, and Afam Osigwe, ex-secretaries of NBA

*Tijjani Gazali, Federal Ministry of Justice

*Babatunde Kwame Ogala: former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress.

*Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (academics).

*Terruka Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammadu Katu, Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Gideon Musa Kuttu, Abdullahi Yahaya, Mella Audu Nungh, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, and Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba.

*Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed, Hussaini Zakariyau, Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Tochukwu Dominic Maduka, Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, and Lawrence Fubara Anga also made the list.

* Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof Erugo Sampson, Prof Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof Zacheus Adangor, Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu, Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday, and Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.

*Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe, Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Babalola George Olatunde, Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke (Ms), Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni, and Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi.

*John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri, Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, Dada Adekunle Awosika, Remi Peter Olatubora, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Musibau Adetunbi, Mahmud Kola Adesina, Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, and Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola.