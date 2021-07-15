Ogun Assembly plans to ban monarchs from political rallies

The Ogun State House of Assembly has disclosed its plans to stop traditional rulers in the state from attending political rallies.

The Assembly also said it would not endorse human rituals during installation and burial of Obas.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, said this while declaring open the public hearing on the proposed bill titled, ‘Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State, 2021- A bill for a law to provide for an approved method for the selection, appointment and recognition of Obas, Chiefs and Traditional Council in Ogun State and for purposes incidental and supplementary to them.’

Oluomo insisted that any politician that needs the support of a king should go to his palace to solicit for it.

The speaker, who lamented that the Yoruba traditional institution has been abused by some intruders, said it is a disgrace for traditional rulers to attend political rallies.

Oluomo, however, stressed that it was important to bar traditional rulers from attending political rallies so as to return the institution to its pride of place and honour.

He added, “They now turn our kings to politicians; when they want to do a campaign, it is a must a king follows them which is not proper.

“You will see some kings in Ogun state following a governor to rallies; they will be following the governor to anywhere he is going. We call them kings and a king must be at his palace. When the governor or president wants to campaign, they should go and meet them at the palace.”