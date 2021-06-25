Ogun community cries out over 16 years’ blackout

The Community leader of Orile-Oko, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, High Chief Olakunle Olalekan has cried to the state government to help put an end to the 16 years of blackout experienced in his community.

Chief Olakunle, who is the Adele of Orile-Oko made this appeal while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Orile Imo, Ogun state.

The community leader explained that the community last enjoyed electricity over 16 years ago when Aremo Olusegun Osoba was the state governor.

According to him, since the exit of Governor Osoba in the year 2003, the community has been in darkness.

His words “We are calling the governor of Ogun State to come to our aid.

“Osoba did well in Orile-Oko by giving us 6 transformers, immediately the transformer got spoiled since 16 years ago, Orile-Oko has been in darkness and nobody to assist us.

“During the Amosun regime, we wrote a letter for his assistance, we heard that he tried, he gave some people money to fix it but everything went wrong.

“The entire Orile-Oko both home and abroad, we are very happy with our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for tiling Eyinokan to Orile-Oko road, though the entire Orile-Oko is still expecting the governor to take the road from express down to Ishon. We are still expecting from our amiable Governor to construct Orile-Oko road,” he submitted. – The News.