Ogun LG poll: APC wins all 20 chairmanship seats

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 20 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun State.

The results were announced on Sunday by The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, who announced the results in Abeokuta, said the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas was 396, 641.

“I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state,” Osibodu said.

Other political parties that took part in the election include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), African Action Congress (AAC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), Accord and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The APC candidates won with high figures, scoring more than 90 per cent of total votes cast in all the local government areas. In Ifo local government area, out of a total votes cast of 24,944, APC’s Delano Kikelomo recorded 23,886 votes. Her closest rival Awodeji Babalola of the PDP scores 980 votes, Akinboro Olanrewaju of the AA had no votes to his name, Falabi John of the LP scores 39 votes, while Gabriel Somoye of the NNPP also scored 39 votes. In Egbado (Yewa) South, Akinpele Ishola of AA had 128 votes, Hon. Salami Adebayo of the APC was elected with 12, 249 votes. APC’s Fadipe Akande was elected chairman of Imeko-Afom local government area with 12,171 votes, while Adeyemi Abosede of the NNPP scored 209 votes. In Ikenne local government area, AAC’s Oyebamiji Bamidele scored 58 votes, while 8238 votes were recorded for Olusegun Ogunleye of the APC, Adesanya Albert of the PDP had 731 votes

The elected chairmen also include: Agbetokun Akibu Olawale for Ipokia Local Government Area; Ogunsola Adesina for Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area; Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo for Odogbolu Local Government Area; Mudashiru Adekunle for Ogun Waterside Local Government Area; Odunsi Adedapo for Remo North Local Government Area; Odulate Olashile for Sagamu Local Government Area; Adeyemo Folasade for Odeda Local Government Area; Majekodunmi Omolaja for Abeokuta South Local Government Area; Adebayo Ayorinde for Abeokuta North Local Government Area; Ogunyomi Gabriel for Egbado (Yewa North), Musa Adewale for Ado-Odo Ota.

Also bill to take the oath of office as newly elected local government chairmen in Ogun are Odusanya Omobolaji for Ijebu North, Adesina Adisa for Ewekoro, Adewale Adedayo for Ijebu East, Foluso Badejo for Ijebu North East and Emilola Babatunde for Ijebu Ode.