Ogun State Assembly prescribes 3-year jail term for herdsmen violating grazing law

A three-year jail term, without the option of fine awaits herdsmen violating a new cattle grazing bill, soon to be on the way to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill to regulate animal grazing and establishment of cattle ranches in designated grazing areas in the state.

Mr Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo 11), sponsor of the bill, presented the report of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry during plenary session in Abeokuta.

Oyedeji moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Sola Adams (Ijebu East) and supported by the whole House.

A section of the bill also prescribes the forfeiture to the state government of the herds of cattle or livestock grazing outside ranches permitted by government.

Mr Yusuf Sherif (Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by Wahab Haruna (Yewa North 11).

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the House, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo (Ifo 1), the Speaker, ordered that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Also during plenary session, the speaker announced Mrs Funmilayo Adeyemi as the substantive Deputy Clerk of the House.

Adeyemi, a lawyer, until her elevation was the Director of Legal Services/Director of Table at the Assembly.