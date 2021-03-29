Ogun State governor promises to complete abandoned road projects

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says his administration will complete road projects awarded, but abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Abiodun said this on Sunday during the inspection of three key road projects; Lafenwa-Ayetoro, Panseke-Adigbe-Opako and Oke-Lantoro-Elite-Idi Aba, in Abeokuta.

The governor said the roads had direct socio-economic benefits on the residents of the state.

The governor further said more fund would be allocated to the ongoing construction of 53km Lafenwa-Ayetoro Road to ensure its timely completion.

Abiodun complained that the project, which was awarded by his predecessor, ought to have been given more priority than it was given by the previous administration.

He said, “We are committed to the quick completion of Lafenwa-Ayetoro Road, because it accounts for thousands of our citizens that are travelling between Ayetoro and Abeokuta for commerce, school and work.

“In my own opinion, this project should have been given more priority than it was given by the previous administration; we shouldn’t have come to meet this project in the state as we have met it.”

On the 3km Panseke-Adigbe-Opako Road, Abiodun disclosed that the road would further be extended by one and half kilometers, to solve the perennial flooding and submerging of Opako Culvert as well as to ease vehicular movement between Obafemi Owode and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas.

He, however, disclosed that he had been assured by the construction company that the road would be completed by the second week of May.