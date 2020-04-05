Ogun State governor to relax lockdown Tuesday

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says the state will remain on total lockdown until Tuesday morning when it will be reviewed.

The governor said the lockdown, which commenced on Friday, would be lifted at two-day intervals to ameliorate the effects on the populace.

Abiodun said this during a press briefing held at his residence in Iperu-Remo on Friday night.

He said the state would relax the lockdown for seven hours every 48 hours. The governor also said the period of the lockdown would be used to fumigate public places such as markets, motor parks and other essential areas across the state.

According to Abiodun, the lockdown would be lifted between 7am and 2pm on Tuesday and subsequently every other day to allow the operations of essential service providers.

He said this would allow economic activities to go on within the few hours of the relaxation.