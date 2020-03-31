Ogun State postpones lockdown to Friday

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has postponed total lockdown of the state over raging coronavirus to Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday announced total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT over coronavirus.

But Abiodun, who disclosed this on Monday in a broadcast said he consulted with Buhari on the need to extend the lockdown directive in the overall interest of the people of the state.

According to him, the president graciously agreed to the request, and therefore urged the people of the state to remain calm and stock up food items ahead of time.

The governor said the state had procured 20 ventilators for use at the isolation centres.