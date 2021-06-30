Ohanaeze denies issuing statement on IPOB leader’s arrest

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied issuing a statement on the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ohanaeze distanced itself from the statement which purported the group as welcoming Kanu’s arrest and extradition to the country.

The group described as “fallacy”, the statement which quoted its organization as saying that Kanu’s arrest would bring peace to the South – East region.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the said press release, but silence in this circumstance would mean giving validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting public,” Ohanaeze said in a statement issued on Tuesday night by its national publicity secretary, Chiedozie Alex. Ogbonnia.

The statement said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the matter. Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the apex Igbo cultural organization does not issue public statements in a hurry.

“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the said press release and also warn those mischief makers, impostors and charlatans peddling the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to achieve selfish gains to desist from that shameful misadventure.

“In the event of further breach of this warning Ohanaeze Ndigbo will be compelled to invoke the full weight of the law to deal with the offenders.”