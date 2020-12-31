Ohanaeze holds elections Jan 10

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, released timetables for the elections into the national, state and local government offices of the body.

A statement by the Ohanaeze Electoral Committee 2020, which was inaugurated by the President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Tuesday, said that the national offices election would hold on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The statement titled, ‘Schedule of elections and delegates’ composition,’ was signed by the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey.

It reads partly, “The Ohanaeze Electoral Committee 2020 is pleased to announce the schedule of elections into the national, state and local government Ohanaeze branches as follows:

“The local government elections will take place in all the local government areas of the states concerned on Wednesday, 6th January, 2021.

“Election into state offices is scheduled for Friday, 8th January, 2021 in all the states of the South-East, Rivers and Delta.

“For National Offices, the election will hold on Sunday, 10th January, 2021 at Owerri.”

The committee said every Igbo adult, male or female, is eligible to contest for any position.

It said “No candidate is allowed to run for two consecutive terms in the same office in the state or national executive committees.

“All the offices are to be contested for. It is to be assumed that all contestants must have completed and submitted approved nomination forms and have been cleared by the screening sub-committee before the elections.

“The nomination forms for the elections can be obtained, filled and returned to the electoral officers in the respective Ohanaeze states.

“For the national elections, all contestants should pick the forms from the national secretariat in Enugu, fill and return them 48 hours before the Election Day.”