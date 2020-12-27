Ohanaeze President-General cancels end-of-tenure colloquium over COVID-19

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has apologized to invited guests for the postponement of the Colloquium convoked by his friends to celebrate his four-year tenure and achievements as leader of the apex group.

Nwodo’s tenure ends on January 2021 and the colloquium was scheduled to hold on Tuesday January, 5, 2021, in Enugu.

A statement by Ike Abonyi and Alex Ogbonnia, for the Planning Committee and the Conveners, explained that the event had to be postponed due to the partial lockdown announced last Tuesday by the Federal Government following the second wave of COVID-19.

The conveners had the option of hosting a webinar but the government specifically banned seminars and conferences and use of event centres.

After due consultations, the organisers decided to move the event to another date after the lockdown would have been relaxed, the statement added.

Guests invited to the event included the former Head of State Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who had agreed to chair the occasion.

Technocrat from the academia , Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmad, was to deliver the keynote address; while the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, was to be the Father of the Day.

The South-East Governors would have served as the chief hosts.

The speeches and interviews by Chief Nwodo as President-General of Ohanaeze has been compiled into a book.

Technocrat and seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Ighali was scheduled to review the book whose foreword was written by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.