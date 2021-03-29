Ohanaeze, South East governors ready for regional security

Apex Igbo socio-cultural cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South East governors have concluded plans to launch a regional security outfit.

This was contained in a communiqué of a meeting convened by the Igbo organisation, the first since the inception of George Obiozor as president general, in Owerri, at the weekend.

According to the communiqué, Ohanaeze frowned at the rate Igbo were being killed in different parts of the country whenever there were crises.

Obiozor said the elders council agreed that Igboland needs a security outfit which will address issues peculiar to the nature, culture, tradition and topography of the people and also support the Federal Government’s efforts.

“We frown at the current situation whereby Ndigbo leaving in other parts of Nigeria become easy target and Guinea-pigs during hostilities, both within the country and even in some parts of Africa like Ghana and South Africa.”

Obiozor said Ohanaeze strongly objected to the call by some individuals and party that zoning should be set aside, insisting that it could only agree to the terms if Igbo is allowed to take its turn in 2023.

On Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, the elders’ council mandated the president general to work with the Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to pursue the task of ensuring the zone takes its turn in producing the president in 2023 general election.

This, Obiozor said the council insisted, is only achievable in consultation with other ethnic nationalities as the elders urged every Igbo with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidential race.

However, Ohanaeze restated its resolve for restructuring as it agreed there was need for the different components of the Nigerian nation to come together and dialogue on its future.

The communiqué emphasised the need to further pursue and implement the Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund initiated by the immediate past administration of Nnia Nwodo.

It adopted the report of the Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund Steering Committee for the improvement and investment into the welfare and growth of Igbo land.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, addressing newsmen after the meeting, commended the achievement of Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership in such a short while.

He urged them to look into the existing security arrangements in the South East and communities and see how best to support and equip them to continue to secure Igboland.