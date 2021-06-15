Ohuabunwa, Keyamo, Babaeko for YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine’s 10th Anniversary Lecture

YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, one of Nigeria’s most respected celebrity journals, has concluded plans for its 10th anniversary lecture.

This year’s event, which holds virtually, is slated for Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Mr. Steve Babaeko, MD/CEO of X3M Ideas, one of Nigeria’s leading advertising agencies, is the guest speaker.

He will be speaking on the topic, Running A Successful Business In Nigeria – My Experience.

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a former MD/Chairman of Pfizer/Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, will be the Chairman; while Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, will be the special guest of honour.

The event which will be anchored by ace comedian and compere, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, will also see Mr. Udeme Ufot of SO&U Advertising, Apostle Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly Church, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Prince Bisi Olatilo of Biscon TV, gifted musician, Lady Onyeka Onwenu and respected broadcaster, Mr. Femi Sowoolu giving brief remarks.

According to Ichie Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, this year’s event means a lot to him and his team.

“The reason being that when we embarked on the journey 10 years ago, it was with so much trepidation and uncertainty. But see how far the Almighty God has brought us. Indeed, we are very, very grateful to Him.

“Our plan was to have a big party on our 10th anniversary, but because of COVID-19, which we are yet to totally tame, we have decided to go virtual.

“We are grateful to all our staffers and supporters, readers and advertisers. Same with all our previous speakers and chairmen like Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, Mr. Udeme Ufot, Sir Steve Omojafor, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Mrs. Nike Akande, Prof. Pat Utomi, Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, etc.

“Above all, we are grateful to God for bringing us this far in an industry with a high mortality rate. Our staffers, both those that have moved on and those still with us, are all appreciated.”

On how YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine has been able to come this far, Azuh said: “It’s simply the Lord’s doing, and that is why it’s marvelous in our eyes.”

Hard work, innovation, professionalism, and reportage of exclusive news and interviews are the other secrets listed by the journalist and author who has been in the business of journalism for over 25 years now – and still going strong.