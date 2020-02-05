Okada ban: Police stray bullet kills pupil in Lagos

A young pupil has been killed after being hit by a stray bullet during a clash by police and commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada riders in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

It was learnt that school owners around the area were calling parents to come and pick their children as the environment became heated up.

However, the little girl was reportedly killed on Wednesday afternoon after policemen fired bullets in the crowd while trying to disperse the protest, which has allegedly been hijacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment not to reverse the ban, sparking criticisms from far and near. – The News.