Okonjo-Iweala bags honorary Ph.D from Tel Aviv varsity

May 18, 2019 0

Former Finance Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been honoured with an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Tel Aviv University for her work on economic development, poverty alleviation, transparency and inclusion.

Okonjo-Iweala happily posted the photos on tweeter on Friday

”Wonderful to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Tel Aviv University for my work on Economic Development, Poverty Alleviation, Transparency and Inclusion.”

