Okonjo, Iweala families condemn re-run of late father’s obituary 

The families of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), have condemned media reports purporting the death of Professor Chukuka Okonjo, as a current event.

The immediate-past Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, the father of the former Minister of Finance, passed away a year and a half ago in 2019.

A press release on Wednesday by Paul C Nwabuikwu,

Media Adviser to Dr Okonjo-Iweala, disclosed that some media platforms published false reports stating that the monarch died again on March 15, 2021.

“As a result, the Okonjo and Iweala families have been inundated by condolence messages and enquiries.

“It is difficult to know the agenda behind this strange and very unprofessional story published on the eve of the 91st birthday of Professor Kamene Okonjo, the late Obi’s wife”, the statement added.

“But the inaccurate reports and the reactions they have elicited from family, friends and associates are causing the family much distress.

“We urge media platforms still carrying the reports to desist in the interest of decency and professionalism”, the statement concluded.