Okonjo-Iweala, Nwuneli, others among 100 African women leading change in devt

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Co-Founder of Sahel Consulting, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli and art enthusiast, Bolanle Austen-Peters, have been listed among 100 women leading change in development across Africa.

A survey conducted by Donors for Africa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, listed other women pacesetters to include former Liberia President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Wife of Ekiti governor, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Kiki Mordi, Ini Abimbola Sarah Lagot, Onyeka Akpaida, Hauwa Ojiefor, Chisom Obi-Jeff, Jokate Mwegelo and Sahle-Work Zwede, among others.

On why these women were recognised, Mrs. Chidi Koldsweat, founder, Donors for Africa Foundation, said it was borne out of the need for increased focus and investment in women leading development conversations in unconventional roles in Africa.

“These women are stars that are actively impacting their local communities through their work in international organisations, private and public sector companies, nonprofit organisations, media, and politics. They were nominated, selected and we are celebrating them for their impact and commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

She said every woman on the list can be identified with tangible results seen in their local communities.

“We were also careful to identify women in the formal development sector who may not be founders, but are equally using their skills and competence to create life changing results,” she said.

She reiterated the belief of the organisation to shine the light on the role these women play as they work tirelessly to accelerate the #2030 Sustainable Development Goal and the #2063 African Union Agenda.

Donors for Africa Foundation is a grant management organisation working with government, funding institutions, philanthropy organisations, private and public sector, other NGOs and social impact leaders to break the cycle of poverty. They also connect funding and development agencies to competent organisations implementing change on the African continent.