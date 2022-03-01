Olori Janet Afolabi unveils new book, “The Masters who Trained Me “

Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist,Publisher and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun state,has joined the league of authors.Her authorial debut is titled ” The Masters Who Trained Me” It was unveiled on February 24 ,at the Alapomu Palace Hall in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local government area of Osun state,as part of the activities to mark the second coronation anniversary of HRM Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu.

Presenting the book to the guests,Gbenga Adefaye , General Manager /Editor In Chief of Vanguard Newspapers said it is an important gift that should last till eternity. Adefaye who is a former two term President of Nigerian Guild of Editors said “Olori Janet Afolabi could be regarded as a famous journalist and not that just a journalist but an award winning journalist who has won local and international awards.”

He said Olori Janet set out to remember those who took her on the journey of learning to become a master and successful journalist.

The book is a book of tributes to the mentors of Olori Janet.They guided, trained and tutored her till she decided that their efforts deserve to be documented for posterity.”

Adding that “it is acknowledgment of excellence of the work of the most famous Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade, Nosa Igiebor and Dare Babarinsa.” Olori Janet Afolabi said she wrote the book to “honour these renowned journalists who trained, drilled and molded me into someone with valuables skills. They gave me media platform to operate,explore and express myself. They gave me wings to fly in the winds of journalism travails and triumphs. I want to appreciate them while they are alive. I am expressing my gratitude by giving them a gift that will live after them.The gift is this book. My experience with each of them and the techniques of newswriting they taught me are chronided in the six chapters of the book ”

The book is a source of material for the younger generation of journalists and journalism students. The book is also an addition to the existing literature on Nigerian Media Industry. The history of journalism in Nigeria may not be complete without the contributions of these great men who have trained and mentored some of the best hands in journalism. “They are indeed an asset to the world of journalism “said Olori Janet Afolabi



Among those who attended the event were Alaafin of Oyo, Olofa of Offa,Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Secretary to State Government ,Oluwole Oyebamiji who represented Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola, Asoya of Isoya who represented the Ooni of Ife , Akarigbo of Remo, Babatunde Amoo, Onire of Ire, Ekiti State Olowu of Owu kuta .Other personalities include Waheed Olagunju, Former Acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry. Marouf Olanrewaju, Majority leader of Osun state House of Assembly, Yemi Lawal, Commisioner for Youth and Sports, Osun state,Marouf Akinremi, Chairman Isokan Local Government area of Osun state, Soji Akinrinade former Executive Director/Editor in Chief, Newswatch magazine,Mustapha Isa, President Nigerian Guild of Editors, Bolaji Adebiyi, Managing Editor, ThisDay Newspaper/Vice President (West) Nigerian Guild of Editors, Dotun Oladipo former President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Gabriel Akinadewo Publisher Freedom Online.