Onaiyekan, Ekweremadu, Tuface to unveil first social media app for Catholics

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja said it has concluded arrangement for the unveiling of a new social media app for adherents of the Catholic faith all over the world.

The unveiling ceremony of the social media app, which is to be known as “Wow Catholic”, will be graced by prominent personalities including Archbishop John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, and Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface on July 15, in Abuja.

Speaking on the motives behind the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of the project, Fr. John Oluoma, told reporters the need to leverage on mobile technology for the promotion of scriptural teachings and doctrines of the Catholic church among its nearly 4.2 billion global adherents inspired the project.

The clergyman said the app which possesses the basic features of other social media platforms has extra modules for marriage courses, television and radio channels, as well as inter-religious dialogues among users.

Oluoma noted that while the new social media app was designed to accommodate all prospective users, special technologies have been deployed to filter hate speeches and inciting comments while fostering religious harmony among users.

He said: “There is religious freedom and everybody has the license to promote his own religious beliefs without hurting others. So it is for such reason that the “Wow Catholic” which is the first social media app of its kind was developed.

“Though the app is for Christians, we have modules for exchanges with people of other faiths.

“You will also not find hate speeches and inciting comments that define the regular social media platforms, because the system will filter whatever is posted for the public domain.”

Other activities expected to add colour to the unveiling ceremony include special talent display by priests and Catholic Merit Awards for distinguished faithfuls across all walks of life.