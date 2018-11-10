Ondo Assembly removes Speaker, Deputy

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun and his Deputy, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji, have been removed from office.

Both leaders were impeached and removed on Friday on allegations of “gross misconduct.”

Iroju Ogundeji was removed earlier this year, but he was later reinstated.

Their removal was related in a tweet on the Twitter handle of the Ondo State All Progressives Congress, @Ondo_APC, on whose platform both were elected in 2015.

Hon. Sunday Olajide (APC-Akure Constituency 2) moved the motion for the impeachment, while Hon. Oluyede Feyide (APC- Ose Constituency) seconded the motion.

After the sack of the two officers, the lawmakers elected Assemblyman Olamide George (APC-Akure North Constituency) as the new Speaker, while Assemblymen Abimbola Fajolu (APC- Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency) emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

The changes were effected in a rowdy plenary session where Jumoke Akindele (APC-Okitipupa Constituency 2) was picked as the Acting Speaker, prior to the emergence of the new leadership.

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker, Olumide George, said that the removal of the two leaders was aimed at correcting certain lapses in House, including misconduct, and not at witch-hunting anyone.

18 lawmakers, out of the 26 members of the House, carried out the impeachment and removal processes, while policemen were stationed around the premises to forestall any breakdown of law and order.