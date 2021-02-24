Ondo: Gov. Akeredolu swears in for second term today

The Ondo state government has declared Wednesday (today) as public holiday as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu swears in for a second term.

This was contained in statement by the state Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaye, on Tuesday.

The statement was titled, ‘Declaration of Wednesday, 24th of February, 2021, as work free day in Ondo State.”

The statement read, “The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has declared Wednesday February 24, 2021, as work free day, being the inauguration day of Mr Governor for his second term in office .

“The accounting officers are to note the content of this circular and disseminate same to all the staff of their respective ministries, department and agencies.”