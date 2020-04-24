Ondo govt extends nose mask deadline

April 24, 2020 0

The government of On­do State has extended by one week, the April 24 deadline for the compulsory use of nose masks.

A statement on Thursday added that May 1, 2020, would be the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the gover­nors of the South-We­st among other measures, to curb the spread of the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

“The shift in the com­mencement date is as a result of the app­arent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive. Agai­nst this backdrop, the government has intens­ified efforts to pro­duce enough within this period of grace.

“Nevertheless, the gov­ernment encourages residents of the state who already have theirs to continue to put on the mask for personal safety and protection,” the statement said.

