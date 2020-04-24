Ondo govt extends nose mask deadline

The government of Ondo State has extended by one week, the April 24 deadline for the compulsory use of nose masks.
A statement on Thursday added that May 1, 2020, would be the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the governors of the South-West among other measures, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The shift in the commencement date is as a result of the apparent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive. Against this backdrop, the government has intensified efforts to produce enough within this period of grace.
“Nevertheless, the government encourages residents of the state who already have theirs to continue to put on the mask for personal safety and protection,” the statement said.