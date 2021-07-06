Ondo House of Assembly passes grazing bill into law

The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill to regulate security, rearing and grazing of livestock and establishment of ranches into law.

Two other bills, which include a bill for a law to provide for the management of funds accruing to the state Judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of the state and a bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibition of all forms of violence against persons were equally passed into law during plenary.

The chairmen of the committees set up to scrutinise the three bills had earlier presented them to the House.

Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Hon Taofeek Oladele while presenting the report on grazing bill observed that the bill when passed into law will prevent destruction of farm crops in the state.

Oladele said that it will address clashes between herders and farmers, enhance the growth of livestock farming, prevent control and manage the spread of diseases and as well encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry.

After a thorough debate on the bill by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele ruled in favour of the bill after a voice vote.

Also, while presenting the report on the bill on prohibition of violence against person, Hon Akintomide Akinrogunde said that the bill when passed into law will not only assist in eliminating violence against persons in public and private life but reduce attacks on women, children and other vulnerable persons.

Akinrogunde called on members to consider major amendments to clauses of the bill and consider it for passage.

Also, the bill for a law on the management of funds accruing to the Judiciary from the consolidated revenue of Ondo State was presented by the Selection Committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Samuel Aderoboye who said that the bill when passed into law will regulate management of funds in the Judicial arm of government.

Aderoboye added that the bill when it becomes law would enhance the welfare of Judiciary Staff, regulate procurement processes in the sector and as well enhance dispensation of Justice.

He pleaded with members to consider the bill for passage as it has been subjected to proper scrutiny by the Committee.

The lawmakers after a debates on the bills, motions were moved for their adoption and they were adopted through voice votes