Ondo State in serious security crisis – Gov. Akeredolu admits

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday admitted the obvious saying that the state is in a serious security crisis, citing the murder of the Oluifon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area (LGA), Oba Adegoke Adebusi on Thursday.

Disturbed by Adeusi’s murder, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers lamented that it was unfortunate and painful that the monarch was killed while on his way to his domain after an official engagement.

The governor expressed this concern in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo in response to the gruesome murder of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi.

Alongside the monarch, at least, three people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Ondo State on Thursday.

The traditional ruler was said to be returning to his domain after attending a meeting of the council of traditional rulers in Akure when he was shot.

With the rising incidence of kidnapping and killing in the state, Akeredolu said the government would deploy all within its means to unravel the killers of the monarch.

“All lives matter, but this is one too heavy and unbearable. It’s a sad day in Ondo State. Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means,” Akeredolu said in a statement by his commissioner.

According to him, the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

He said: “On our part as a government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this. These criminals, who have brought this sad day on our state, shall not go unpunished.

“In deference to our customs and traditions, the state government will advisedly refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss.

“Nonetheless, without prejudice to ongoing efforts towards getting to the root of this abominable crime, the government shall issue a formal and more detailed statement as dictated by tradition after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the affected community.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has commiserated with its Ondo counterpart on the dastardly killing of the monarch.

The chairman of the council and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti Oba Adebanji Alabi consoled members of the immediate family of the late Olufon, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

The council’s message was contained in a statement signed by Alabi’s Special Adviser on Media, Olubunmi Ajibade issued in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

The monarch also appealed to the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to take the sudden demise of Olufon with equanimity and prayed that the good Lord will expose the killers in no distant time .

Alabi said: “it was unfortunate and painful that the Olufon was killed by unknown gunmen while on his way to his domain after an official engagement and prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest.

“This ugly development was worrisome and injurious to the tradition and customs of Yoruba land. The death of the late Olufon has further buttressed and amplified the point that the issue of insecurity should be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“I call on the federal and state governments to further increase adequate air and land surveillance to be able to know the hideouts of the criminals for appropriate action.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to be security conscious and be ready to support the government in the onerous task of ensuring security in our communities.

“The time is now for Amotekun to commence its operational phase throughout the South West geopolitical zone as a panacea for insecurity in the zone, especially during this season of yuletide”. – Thisday.