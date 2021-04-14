Ondo State reports ex-deputy governor to police for not returning govt vehicles

The Ondo State Government has asked the police to prevail on the former state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to return government vehicles in his possession.

In a letter addressed to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, the state government said Mr Ajayi was still holding on to four government vehicles despite leaving office almost two months ago.

Mr Odebowale noted that all entreaties to the former deputy governor to return the vehicles for the use of the incumbent deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were rebuffed by MrcAjayi.

The letter reads:

‘Our office has the firm directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to recover all government properties still in the possession of former political office holders in the state, especially those who served in the immediate past administration.

‘Our record confirms that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, is still holding on to four vehicles owned by the state government.

‘All entreaties to him to return the vehicles, for the use of the incumbent occupier of the office, have been rebuffed.

‘We lodge this complaint believing that you will use your good offices to look into this brazen act of conversion, and this is being charitable.

‘Any person who keeps or detains the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently of the usufruct right conferred therefrom, has committed an offence known in law as stealing.

‘The vehicles in Mr Ajayi’s possession, unlawfully, are: Land Cruiser SUV, New Toyota Hilux, New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux.’