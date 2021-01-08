Ondo State to return schools to missionaries

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed the readiness of the state to return primary and secondary schools in the state to their original owners.

There have been agitations from different quarters that the schools should be returned to the missionaries for proper and better administration of the schools. To this end, the governor said the missionary schools would be returned to the original owners.

Akeredolu gave the assurance while addressing the state workers at the state secretariat in Akure.

The governor, however, noted that the return of the schools would be under certain conditions stipulated by the state government.

According to the governor, part of the conditions to be met by the interested missionaries is an assurance that the released institutions will not discriminate against any admission seekers.

Akeredolu said, “Once the hurdles listed by the government are cleared by the mission owners, we shall gladly hand the schools back to them.”

￼

He directed the religious organisations interested in taking over their schools to approach the state Ministry of Justice for necessary brief.