One dies in Lagos Police, Okada clash over rider’s killing

Pandemonium ensued at the Ile-Epo Market in Lagos on Monday as Okada riders were said to have engaged the police a battle following alleged killing of one of their members by a police officer.

The entire market was deserted as irate youths went on rampage and attacked the Ile-Epo police station.

Unconfirmed sources said policemen attached to the Ile-Epo police station killed an okada rider which ignited the riot.

It was gathered that the hoodlums mobilized and attempted to burn the Ile-Epo police station but their efforts were thwarted.

Police officers were seen driving in convoy along the deserted Ile-Epo market trying to quell the riot.

There is heavy presence of policemen in the area right now with an Armoured Personnel Carrier stationed at the troubled area.

Footages showed large number of hoodlums regrouping to unleash further attack while the policemen took over the road waiting for them.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, when contacted said he would find out what is happening in the area and get back. – The News.