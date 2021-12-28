One passenger dies as bus skids into Lagos Canal

One person was said to have died Monday when a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a canal at the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses say the commercial vehicle was conveying people believed to be attending a party in the area when the driver lost control on the narrow bridge leading to the sand-fill community.

Coolers and other kitchen utensils could be seen on the murky water with other personal belongings within the upturned bus.

Those present at the time of the incident said all occupants of the vehicle were reportedly rescued by passersby.

The rescue operation is said to have gone well until the passengers in the vehicle, who could not account for one of their own, raised an alarm.

On return to the accident scene, the victim – a woman – was seen unconscious, While efforts were made to resuscitate her, she eventually died at a nearby hospital.

The sand-fill area within Iyana-Oworo is a community at the exit point of the 3rd mainland bridge outbound Lagos Island.

Authorities are expected to give a comprehensive brief about the incident, soon.