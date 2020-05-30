One year in office: Makinde set to roll out digitized C of Os

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde will on Monday June 1st 2020 distribute the first set of digitized Certificate of Occupancy to successful applicants under the Oyo State Home Owners Charter (OYHOC) scheme.

This land title document Made Easy Initiative is in line with the Engineer Seyi Makinde led administration’s promise to speed up the process of getting land title documents at an affordable cost and also within 60 days.

These title documents include Certificate of Occupancy, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Sublease and Deed of Mortgage Consents.

A release issued by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Barrister Abiodun Abdu-Raheem said the event which will take place at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan is part of activities commemorating the One year in office of the present administration.

He further explained that the programme which will hold at 12.00 noon would be done with strict adherence to COVID 19 safety measures which will therefore limit the number of applicants that will be invited for the symbolic presentation.

Barrister Abdu-Raheem also called on eligible property owners without title or approved documents to take advantage of the window of opportunity.

He encouraged people with outstanding applications to visit Room 4 of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan to find out the status of their applications with a view to ensuring they get their title document as this administration is determined to provide title documents within 60 days of application.

Applicants can also call 0700 696 52637 (0700 OYO LANDS) or send email to lands@oyostate.gov.ng to make any enquiries.