Oni hails Fayose, Olujimi PDP factions for reconciling

A former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Segun Oni, on Wednesday, welcomed the decision of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi and their loyalists to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the reconciliation between the two factional leaders of the party would strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead.

Oni, who is one of PDP’s hopefuls in the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election, noted that with the peace-mending meeting between Fayose’s group and Olujimi faction, “the PDP would gain more in peace and unity.”

He spoke during a telephone interview with journalists. Oni described the meeting held between the two groups in Lagos, on Tuesday, as a welcome development.

Oni said, “My position is unequivocal; I have said from day one that we must strive to promote fellowship- building, build a community of love and address and overcome our differences.

“No human organization can avoid frictions, but irrespective of our differences and political misunderstandings, we are still one big family that has more to gain in peace, unity and teamwork.

“More than ever before, our party needs sincere commitments, dedication and an aggressive membership drive towards building a formidable platform that will achieve greatness, accommodate all and exclude none”.

He described the reconciliatory move between the two groups as “the right step forward to building a one big cohesive and purposeful party.”