Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese suspend services

The Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, yesterday, suspended all public celebration of masses effective from Monday, March 30.

In a release by Archbishop Valerian Okeke, the church urged all priests working in the Archdiocese to use Sunday, March 29 to sensitise the congregation in their parishes on the suspension order taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Okeke directed that Easter activities beginning from Palm Sunday on April 5 to19, remain suspended.

“Please use Sunday March 29 to explain to the people the necessity of this very difficult decision and other important liturgical guidelines they may need to know in this critical moment. I request that priests will celebrate private holy masses in their parishes without the people. Priests are hereby requested to pray for the people in those private masses. – The Sun.