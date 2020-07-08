Online classes: Harvard, MIT sue Trump over plan to deport foreign students

July 8, 2020 0

Harvard and MIT have sued the Trump administration to stop it from stripping foreign students of visas and removing them if their universities moved classes online amid the pandemic.

According to thehill.com, the two Ivy League universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration’s plan.

The Trump administration has warned that it would revoke the visas of students whose courses move entirely online.

Foreign students contribute at least $45 billion into the U.S. economy.

Majority of the students come from China, and India.

It is expected that many other universities will sue the administration.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

 Firstbank upgrades mobile banking application to enhance customers’ experience 

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of the Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers, has ...