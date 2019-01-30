Onnoghen: Declare your own assets – Afenifere tells Buhari

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday asked Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari to fully declare his assets as a public office holder.

“It is now four months to the end of the four-year tenure of Mr President and this pledge has not been fulfilled. Instead of doing what he pledged, presidential aides have been giving all manners of untenable excuses in the last three and a half years,” Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti said in a statement.

“Afenifere, therefore, asks the president to immediately make his assets declaration form public so Nigerians can hold him as a man of his words.”

Buhari declared his assets after he emerged president in 2015. But the Yoruba group argued that Buhari should have redeclared his assets after four years of his tenure as president.

The call for Buhari’s asset declaration by Afenifere is perceived to be related to the recent suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)) Walter Onnoghen, who did not declare all his assets.

Onnoghen’s suspension has been the subject of public debate on Buhari’s respect for the rule of law.

Afenifere, then called on Buhari to lead by example.

Faseronti said, “This is a moral burden as it is said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands and that examples are better than precepts.”

The Afenifere leader noted that “such power of example sets a greater tone for good conduct in society than a thousand arbitrariness in the name of fighting corruption. The true meaning of leadership is being able to lead by higher standards.”

He, however, accused Buhari of engaging in a partial fight against corruption.

“The jeopardy of President Buhari anti-corruption war has really been one set of rules for the goose and another set for the gander,” Faseronti said.