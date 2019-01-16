Onnoghen, EFCC deny raid on CJN’s house

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has debunked reports that his residence was on Tuesday, invaded by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Reacting to the report which has continued to gain traction in several social media platforms, Senior Special Adviser to the CJN on media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, described it as false news.

“I really don’t know where they got the information from. So many media men were here earlier with cameras over the same report. But what I can tell you for now is that there was no such thing. It is false news”, Bassey added.

Also, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The EFCC said in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, that the allegation which was circulated by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was a blatant lie.

The commission also slammed activist, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, for posting a video purportedly showing the search of Onnoghen’s property.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the falsehood which has been spreading on the social media that the EFCC has arrested the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. This is not only a figment of the imagination of the purveyor of the fake news, but an evil machination by the creator and carriers of the news aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

“For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him.

“Several calls and short messages received all point to the fact that the brains behind the fake news had one thing in mind: to act as agent of destabilisation. We would not give in to their plots.

“One of the architect of the fake news, Femi Fani-Kayode, was quoted as saying ‘Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a Gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop’.

“Another arrowhead of the fake news, Yinka Odumakin shared a non-existent video which has gone viral.

“We want to assure Nigerians that while we would fight corruption in line with the mandate setting up the Commission, agents of darkness, in the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and his cohorts, would never be able to manipulate the people against the Commission.

“We also want to assure Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and other purveyors of the evil news to be ready to defend their actions in the court of law as the EFCC will file libel suit against them without further delay.”