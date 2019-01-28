Onnoghen: NBA summons emergency NEC meeting as lawyers plan protest

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has summoned an emergency national executive council meeting over Walter Onnoghen’s suspension.

This is as a group, the National Interest Defenders, has planned a protest rally to the NBA National Secretariat for Monday (today).

According to a notice of the rally, the group is made of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, public interest activists, opposition politicians, good governance activists and civil society organisations, different ethnic and religious leaders.

The NBA NEC meeting follows a statement earlier released on Friday night by the NBA condemning the swearing in of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the acting CJN.

The NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN), confirmed the meeting to one of our correspondents.

He, however, refused to divulge the agenda of the meeting.

He said, “Yes, we are having our NEC meeting Monday. Why not wait till then for further briefing.”