Onnoghen: Please ignore Wike over CJN allegations – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is alcoholic and power-drunk for alleging that he was behind plot to destroy the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

A statement from Amaechi’s Media Office, said Amaechi was dismayed about the allegations levelled against him, saying “this is another blatant lie just to smear Amaechi and put him on collision course with the judiciary. Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to respond to a Governor whose stock-in-trade is to concoct stories and lie about almost everything and anything. Wike completely lacks any shred of credibility. Nothing is sacred to him

“The former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not a judicial officer and is not part of whatever is happening in the Judiciary. We challenge Nyesom Wike to mention the name of the APC chieftain, he falsely alleged, Amaechi discussed the ‘destruction of the CJN with.”

The statement said “This Wike’s latest attack on Amaechi is reminiscent of his earlier spurious allegations during the Ikoyi-Osborne-gate scandal where Wike disgracefully opened his mouth to shamelessly allege that the former Rivers State Governor, Amaechi was the owner of the 13 billion dollars and the owner of the Osborne apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the money was kept.

“Wike lied that the money was stolen from Rivers State Government treasury. However, in Wike’s usual chicanery, up to today, he has refused to go to Court to claim the 13 billion dollars found in that apartment which he claimed was Rivers money stolen by his predecessor. Even when a court of law openly asked anyone laying claim to the money to come forward and collect it, Wike ran far away from the court and chickened out, like the chicken he is.”

The statement added that there was need for Wike to be reminded that the immunity he currently enjoyed as governor against prosecution for his many libelous attacks on Amaechi, would not last forever, saying that at the appropriate time, he would no doubt face the full wrath of the law and ultimately, that of the Almighty God.

It said Wike should by now know that Nigerians were tired and were no longer interested in his rantings and cock and bull stories against Amaechi and that it was in deed pathetic and a big shame that Wike did not know that Nigerians already knew him as an incurable, incorrigible compulsive liar and did not take him and/or his comments seriously.

The statement further said Wike’s recent outburst against Amaechi at the PDP’s campaign was diversionary as the Governor knowing too well that he had nothing to show for his almost four years in office to Rivers people, in a state obviously with one of the highest allocations, than resorted to casting aspersions on Amaechi, instead of telling the people what he had done for the State.

“We therefore call on all and sundry to ignore Wike, a frivolous, deceitful character who is obviously drunk on power and off course, alcohol- what a terrible collabo!”