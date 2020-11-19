Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday morning announced that his queen, Olori Silekunola Ogunwusi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday morning announced that his queen, Olori Silekunola Ogunwusi, was delivered of a prince.

The monarch said the mother and child are fine.

A statement by Ooni’s spokesman Moses Olafare said: “This is to officially inform the public that the Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a Crown Prince, as our mother, Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, November 18.

“Mother and child are in perfect condition.

“Congratulations to the Royal Family, the kingdom of Ife (The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the safe arrival of this heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife.”