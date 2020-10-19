Operation Crocodile Smile: Send army to Sambisa, other hotspots – Northern Groups advise FG

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has cautioned the Federal Government against going ahead with its planned military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile, saying it could lead to chaos at a time like this.

It also described the operation scheduled to commence on October 20, 2020, as ill-timed and ill-advised.

The group said on Sunday in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Abdul-azeez Suleiman.

According to CNG: “the move to deploy the military on Nigerians already taken over by peaceful #EndSARS and #EndInsecuriyNow protesters is ill-timed, ill-advised and a deliberate and costly attempt to provoke the setting in of chaos and further instability.

“If government wants to hear the truth, it should be told that the Army boys would do better unleashing their crocodiles on the forests of Sambisa, Birnin Gwari and other spots spread all over northern Nigeria.

It’s quite unthoughtful for the crocodiles or whatever reptiles to be used against peaceful everyday Nigerians who are merely exercising their their civic rights whereas bandits, kidnappers, rapists and insurgents roam about making life difficult for several communities particularly in the North.

“Any attempt to further complicate the present situation by militàrizing the tiny civil space, would only make the already darkened clouds hanging over the country darker.

We are quite sure the international community would by now be alert as to where responsibility would ultimately lie in the event of the deterioration of the situation.

The truth is that Nigerians are angry, frustrated and are unlikely to condone further impunity from leaders who have clearly become a liability.”