Oriental Energy appoints Mustafa Indimi as MD

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Mustafa Indimi as the new Managing Director.

Indimi takes over from Mr Ignatius Ifelayo who served the company for seven years, a statement from the company said on Sunday.

Prior to the new appointment, Indimi was the Executive Director (Technical) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“He brings with him an in-depth knowledge of the business and he is well-positioned to drive the company forward.

A master’s degree holder in petroleum production engineering from Robert Gordon University Aberdeen, Mustafa has an impressive track record of leading teams to deliver outstanding performance and results.”

On his new challenge, the new managing director commented: “It is an exceptional privilege to be appointed as Managing Director at a time that provides a great opportunity to take the company to new heights. I am looking forward to working with the Board, Management and Staff to strengthen and grow the company by building on the solid foundation to generate significant value for all stakeholders.”

“Underpinning everything is my commitment to the company’s vision to set the standards that all other Exploration & Production (E&P) companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be compared against.”