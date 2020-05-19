Orji Kalu hires six SANs, six others to secure release from prison

Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has hired the services of 12 lawyers, including six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to secure his release from prison.

The Supreme Court had nullified his trial where he was jailed for 12 years over money laundering to the tune of N7.65 billion, and ordered fresh trial.

But Kalu was still being kept in prison despite the Supreme Court’s judgment.

However, the former governor filed a motion on notice against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking to set aside his trial and conviction of last December 5.

On the list of his 12-man team of lawyers are Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Awa U. Kalu SAN; Chris Uche SAN; Dr. U. Olatoke, SAN; Chef H.O Alolabi, SAN; Sylvester Elema SAN; Ikoro N. A. Ikoro; Omosanya Popoola; C. Obidike; Nnamdi Awa Kalu; Vivien Udora and A S. Amire.

In the motion, he argued that no legal basis existed for his continued incarceration because the Supreme Court on May 8 pronounced his trial a nullity and freed his co-defendant Jones Udeogu. – The Nation.