Orji Uzor Kalu’s brother flops in Abia Federal Reps bye-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chimaobi Ebisike, has been declared the winner of the Aba North and South Federal Constituency by-election which held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declared Ebisike the winner around 2am on Sunday.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Fidelis Okpata of the Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State said Ebisike polled the highest votes as compared to other contestants.

“I want to say that this is a free, fair election and I am here to announce the votes cast. I want to thank all for participating,” Okpata said.

“As you know, this election process is peaceful and calm, I commend the electorates and people of Abia for making the process a smooth one, now we go ahead to declare the result of the elections.”

The PDP candidate polled 10,322 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mascot Uzor Kalu who scored 3,674 votes.

Mascot is the younger brother of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia North).

While the candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Destiny Nwagwu, and the Action Alliance candidate, Okey Prestige, polled 1,554 and 199 votes respectively to come a distant 3rd and 4th, the candidates of the Applied Peoples Movement (APM) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) scored 10 and 13 votes respectively.