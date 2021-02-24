Orlu: I invited military to Imo State – Gov. Uzodinma

…Nigerian soldiers ill-equipped to face ESN, says IPOB

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday justified the recent military invasion of some parts of Orsu and Orlu local government areas of his state despite the criticisms that trailed the operation.

Uzodinma spoke in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A reporter had sought to know why the governor decided to unleash the military on his people at a time his counterparts in the northern part of the country were negotiating with bandits to resolve their security challenges.

The governor responded, “On the issue of bringing the military to Imo State, you will recall that during the EndSARS protests, a lot of properties were damaged in the state; police stations were burnt down, soldiers were killed, their rifles removed from them.

“Then I came here and pleaded with Mr President for his support and he sent additional support by sending in police and the military. That is where we are. It was on my invitation that the military came.”

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday boasted that the Nigerian soldiers had no such training that could enable them to arrest its security operatives, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement sent to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State.

While describing the Nigerian soldiers as inferior in training compared to ESN operatives, IPOB said it was a blatant lie the claim by the Army that those arrested in Orlu, Imo State, were ESN operatives.

He said, “We want to debunk the lies by the Nigeria military that those it arrested in Orlu during their genocidal raid and air strike last week were ESN operatives.

“Till tomorrow, the Nigeria military should know that its poorly-trained troops are no match to the gallant and formidable ESN operatives. We are miles ahead of them, and can never be subdued by them. Their propaganda cannot work.”