Orlu mayhem: We’ll resist making Igbo victims in Nigeria – Ohanaez

…decries exclusion of South East in service chiefs’ appointments

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said it will resist attempts to make the Igbo victims of circumstances or violence in Nigeria.

It noted with agony the recent disturbances in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State which resulted in loss of lives and properties as well as caused immense hardship to the citizens of Orlu Senatorial Zone and others.

The apex Igbo organisation, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said:

“The present administration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is determined to prevent our people from being victims of Nigeria’s circumstances and history of violence which they did not create nor can they alone control. Ndigbo, as the President General said, are builders and not nation wreckers/destroyers.”

The group, therefore, called on Orlu people to remain calm.

“We want to appreciate the quick response of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and all the Imo State security apparatus, who, with the cooperation of Federal Government authorities, contained and controlled this tragic event from escalating. The Imo state government’s quick action and decision on a dusk to dawn curfew and withdrawal of the army brought about relative peace to Orlu Zone and its environs.

“We must recall that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in his maiden press conference in Enugu on 20th day of January 2021, categorically stated that Ndigbo are not at war with Nigeria and had nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands a separate existence from Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo advises the people of Orlu Zone to remain calm and law abiding. And for those of us who misinterpret our tragic history, the Late Chukwuemeka Odumegbu Ojukwu’s statement that ‘the bone shall rise’ did not mean ‘conflict, violence and war’ but, indeed, means that Ndigbo should continue with their history of being creative and constructive in their engagements with the rest of Nigeria.

“There is absolutely no cause, no goal, no national objectives that Ndigbo can achieve or is worthy of further loss of lives of our youths and others both in Igboland and beyond. Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels strongly that we should and we must continue our struggle for justice, equity and fairness with emphasis on options that are more likely to achieve those objectives without making our people experience the kind of wanton destructions and loss of lives that Igboland has experienced in the past, the group said.

In another development, Ohanaeze congratulated the newly appointed service chiefs.

But, however, decried the continued exclusion of South East the the nation’s security council.

President General of Ohanaeze, George Obiozor stated: “We, particularly, thank Mr. President for the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor a tested General and a gentleman. However, Mr. President, one way of ensuring compliance with federal character provision of the Nigerian constitution is to observe the distribution of important and vital offices of the Federal Government in accordance with the zonal structure.

“Mr. President, particularly, in the area of the security architecture of the country, the South East zone which was conspicuously absent in your first term has now again not been included so far in your recent appointment of service chiefs.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopes and believes that Mr. President in continuation of appointments in this sector would consider the South East zone.”