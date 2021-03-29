Ortom: Abba Kyari leads crack investigation task force to Makurdi

A Special Investigation Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in continuation of ongoing investigation into to attack and attempted murder of Governor Samuel Ortom, has arrived Makurdi, Benue State.

The Team, led by DCP Abba Kyari – a no-nonsense investigator – consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and other experienced, crack detectives with specialized competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.

A statement issued by Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, on Sunday said the Team is expected to take over and consolidate all on-going investigation into the incident.

“The Team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book,” he said.

He said the IGP had charged the team to be professional, thorough and clinical in their investigations.

“They are expected to liaise and work with the Benue State Police Command and other relevant members of the law enforcement community to ensure that they deliver on their mandate,” Mba added.

Ortom was attacked by 15 suspected gunmen on his farm in Markurdi, Benue State two weeks ago.

The governor said he ran one and half kilometres to escape from the gunmen while his entourage exchanged gunfire with the gunmen.

He said the suspected gunmen fired at him but that God saved his life.

Ortom later gave testimony in the church about his great deliverance from death following his attack by the enemies.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered thorough investigation into the the attack on Ortom, while condemning the attack.

Based on this, the IGP had last week announced a crack team to be sent to Benue to unravel those behind the attack. – The News.