Ortom petitions Police IG on assassination attempt

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday formally presented a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, over last Saturday’s attempt by gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, to kill him.

It was gathered that the IG has also ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Mr. Tijani Baba, to expedite action on the investigation.

Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, disclosed last night that Ortom met with the IG at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and formally presented the petition to him.

“I can confirm to you that the Benue State governor met with the IG today (yesterday) and formally presented a petition on the reported attack on him.

“The IG has expeditiously ordered the DIG Force Intelligence Bureau to take up the investigation,” he said.

The meeting came days after an assassination attempt on the governor by suspected herdsmen.

A group, Fulani Nationalist Movement (FUNAM), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ortom yesterday posted a photograph of him with the IG on his Twitter handle, @govSamuelOrtom, after the meeting in Abuja.

Ortom captioned the picture: “Earlier today with @PoliceNG IG Mohammed Adamu, after a meeting in Abuja.”

The suspected assassins attacked the governor while he was on his way back from his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi.

Following the development, the IG ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

He also ordered the deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja in Benue State to support the Benue State Police Command in investigating the attack.

Ortom had also met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and he later told journalists that he had no reason to fake the attack. – Thisday.