Oruku crisis: Enugu Judicial Commission of Inquiry calls for Memoranda

Sequel to inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the recent crisis that erupted in Oruku, Nkanu East Local Government Area, which led to the killing of the community’s traditional ruler, late Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, the Commission has called for Memoranda from the general public, individuals, organizations and concerned persons.

In a statement by the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, “the Memoranda shall be in ten (10) copies typed in A4 paper, and addressed to: The Chairman, Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killing of HRH Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mba, Court 8, Judiciary Headquarters, opposite WAEC Office, Enugu”.

Dr. Anigbo disclosed that “the deadline for submission of Memoranda shall be two weeks from 16th January, 2021, but not later than Monday, 1st February, 2021”.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi while inaugurating the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Harold Eya, canvassed peace and charged members of the panel to expeditiously and most sincerely discharge the onerous task, which outcome, he said, will inform further government actions on the Oruku crisis.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of the people, which is the primary purpose of government as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

He further urged the people of Oruku Community to stay the course of peace, which his administration has striven to entrench and nurture in the state.