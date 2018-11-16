Oshiomhole threatens to sue Saraki over call for resignation

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has threatened to sue Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki over his unwarranted attack and call for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

Oshiomhole described Saraki’s attack as pathetic and an irresponsible resort to petty politics.

Oshiomhole said Saraki, an usurper and pretender to the position of senate president, has no moral ground to call for his resignation, Chief Press Secretary to the APC national chairman, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem said.

“It is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libellous comments against the national chairman of the APC.

“And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him.

“Whereas, the basis on which he made those comments was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption.

“That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

“We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in the just-concluded primary elections.

‘We insist that Saraki with his kind of politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy.”