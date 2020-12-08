Oshiomhole vows to reject overtures to return as APC Chairman

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he has no intention to return to the office which he held for two years.

In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, the former APC national chairman insisted that he would not take the offer even if he was given a second chance.

According to him, even if the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party or a court orders him to return to the position, he will decline.

Oshiomhole, a two-term governor of Edo State, explained that he issued the statement in reaction to a suit filed by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Although he did not disclose the identity of the individual, he decried the situation where the politician was referred to as his ally and associate.

The former APC national chairman noted that he led a team of 21 members of the NWC who worked cohesively and harmoniously.

He alleged that while three members were used by forces desperate to take control of the party, the other 18 people worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody.

Oshiomhole acknowledged the role of President Muhammadu Buhari in his emergence as the APC national chairman in June 2018, stressing that he remained loyal to his administration.

He added that he was proud of the achievements made by the NWC of the ruling party during his tenure as the national chairman.

Following a fallout between the former national chairman of the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, a faction of the APC in Edo State suspended Oshiomhole from the APC.

This triggered a series of litigations before the intervention of the APC NEC which dissolved the NWC and appointed a caretaker and national convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni to take over the affairs of the party in the interim since June 2020.