Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win

Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona Femenino continued their good run with a thumping 7-0 win over Valencia Femenino at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna stadium.

The Iberdrola side picked up from where they stopped following their impressive performance against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Women Champions League in Eindhoven.

Oshoala was on target against PSV as Barcelona won 4-0 and was the heroine once again on Saturday, as she put three goals past Valencia goalkeeper, Enith Salón.

Mariona Caldentey scored the first goal in the opening minute and completed her brace in the 28th minute, before Caroline Graham put the game out of the reach of the home side as she made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth and her first of the day in the 39th minute. Five minutes later, she was on the score sheet again to put her side 5-0 up.

Marta Torrenjon made it 6-0 in the 56th minute before the Nigeria international scored the last goal of the match in the 75th minute to complete her hat-trick.

The victory means that the Catalunya ladies are yet to drop a single point this season, having played eight matches so far, scoring 45 goals and conceding just one.